One first-to market and two first-to-Mount Pleasant national retailers, a new local restaurant concept and a first-to-Mount Pleasant restaurant are all scheduled to open at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre by early 2020.
Peloton is the game-changing cardio machine for your home that allows high-energy workouts, instantly. Guests can visit the Peloton showroom and take a test class on the Peloton Bike or Tread and receive a personalized tutorial of the game-changing Peloton experience. The 1,929-square-foot store at 1239 Belk Drive (next to REEDS Jewelers) is scheduled to open early October 2019. This is the first Peloton store to open in South Carolina.
Savi Cucina + Wine Bar Mount Pleasant's most anticipated, upscale Italian restaurant, will feature authentic central and coastal Italian-inspired cuisine paired with fine wine and cocktails. The menu will incorporate local ingredients into its Italian classics, such as a charcuterie and mozzarella bar, seafood linguini and Tuscan roasted chicken. Savi Cucina + Wine Bar is owned and managed by area locals Ty and Karen Raju, both of whom have backgrounds in the hospitality and restaurant industry. The 4,858-square-foot restaurant at 1324 Theater Drive (across from Regal Cinema) is scheduled to open by December 2019.
LUSH is known for its fresh, handmade goods for all grooming needs, including soaps, bath bombs, shampoo, gels, lotions, moisturizers, scrubs, masks and more. LUSH is 100% against animal testing and products are 100 percent vegetarian. The 1,995-square-foot store will be located at 1312 Theater Drive (next to Stella Nova Spa Salon) and is scheduled to open at the beginning of September 2019. Lush’s Towne Centre location will be its only store in South Carolina.
LensCrafters is a top leader in both eye care and eyewear and is bringing its cutting edge innovations and craftsmanship to the Mount Pleasant customer. The 3,295-square-foot store will be located at 1708 Towne Centre Way (next to Men’s Wearhouse) and is scheduled to open early December 2019. This is Lenscrafters’ first Mount Pleasant location.
First Watch, the daytime café featuring delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes, will open a 3,673-square-foot restaurant at 1236 Belk Drive (next to Sunglass Hut). This will be First Watch’s first Mount Pleasant location and is scheduled to open January 2020.
“We are thrilled to add these incredible retailers and restaurants to the Towne Centre merchandising mix,” says Kathleen Herrmann, marketing director for Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. “All of these new concepts are the result of market-demand and bring something unique to Mount Pleasant. We know they will resonate well with our shoppers and their lifestyles.”