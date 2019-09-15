Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina in the small-to-medium employer category for the fourth consecutive year. In fact, this year, Mount Pleasant Waterworks was named one of the top ten employers in South Carolina.
To identify the state’s top-notch employers, the South Carolina Chamber partnered with the publishers of SCBIZ and the Best Companies Group for the 14th consecutive year to conduct the state’s most thorough, comprehensive selection process.
“We treat each other like a family. This is our second home,” said Tunji Akinjobi, Wastewater Pump Station Foreman. “There is no better place to work and no better people. We are all blessed to work here.”
“It is truly an honor to be recognized among the best employers in the state. Given the number of companies across our state, to make it into the top ten is just incredible. As a public utility, it is almost impossible to compete with private sector, profit-driven companies with extravagant bonuses and perks. But, over the years, we’ve created a competitive compensation and benefits structure along with a culture of camaraderie and community service that makes us a top-notch place to work,” said human resources manager, Christi Fowler.
The competitive benefits coupled with the unwavering devotion to employees is what attracts people to the organization. The turnover rate, an astoundingly market low of less than 1%, is a strong indication of employee satisfaction and the ability to retain qualified, consistent staffing levels. Historically, the average tenure at the water utility is 13 years; employees quite simply don’t ever want to leave. In turn, Mount Pleasant Waterworks fosters genuine loyalty and pride in their organization and raises the bar for a fun, progressive work atmosphere. MPW’s compensation and benefits exceed market standards; but their comprehensive and affordable health insurance coverage is hard to top. Also offered are life insurance, disability coverage, generous vacation and sick leave, wellness incentives, pre-tax medical and child care flexible spending accounts, training and professional development, college tuition reimbursement, as well as participation in the South Carolina Retirement and Deferred Compensation programs.
MPW staff is not only dedicated to each other, but our community. We take pride in delivering high quality drinking water and wastewater services to our customers 24-7, 365 days a year. MPW encourages employees to attain the highest level certifications possible in their respective fields, as well as joining various professional associations to stay on the cutting edge of the water and wastewater industry such as the American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation, Government Finance Officers Association, American Society of Civil Engineers and many others.
“We have built a great home away from home for our employees,” said Brian King, budget and procurement supervisor. “In this day in age, that is no easy task, and there is no greater sense of security than that.”