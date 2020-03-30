Mount Pleasant-based insurance wholesaler Johnson & Johnson has been named an “All-Star Wholesaler” in the annual Five-Star Wholesale Brokers and MGAs report released by Insurance Business America (IBA) magazine. The prestigious list recognizes the wholesalers and MGAs that stood out by providing top-notch service to their clients and partners.
IBA asked retail producers to rate the performance and service of their wholesale broker and MGA partners in eight essential areas: turnaround times, product knowledge, product range, communication and more. The highest-scoring companies – 32 in total - were awarded five-star designations. Of those five-star companies, Johnson & Johnson has been named an “All-Star” wholesaler, having earned a five-star status in all eight categories along with 25 other companies.
Founded in 1930, Johnson & Johnson is a family-owned and -operated business that was built on a foundation of long-term relationships with agents and companies. A technology- and service-driven sales organization committed to writing business with agency partners, the company describes itself as “a passionate, team-oriented family celebrating successes together.” Some of the value-added services Johnson & Johnson offers include direct billing, IVANs direct policy download and in-house programming by a team of more than 15 programmers.
“Johnson & Johnson is a leader in technology, with online capabilities including rating, policy documents, payments and claims reporting,” said COO Harry Johnson. “We continue to be committed to the independent insurance agency system and are focused on service, technology, markets and an ever-increasing ability to provide a clear path to ease of doing business for our partners.”
The company currently operates in 20 Eastern and Southern coastal states and has plans for expansion. “We are very excited to continue our mission to support our partner independent agencies and our partner companies,” said president Francis Johnson.
The full report is available in issue 8.03 of Insurance Business America, out now or find out more about Johnson & Johnson at bit.ly/JJfivestars.