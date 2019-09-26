Rob Fowler, Storm Team 2's Chief Meteorologist, was the featured speaker at the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) meeting on Sept. 19. Fowler gave a presentation on hurricanes and weather trends as they are related to South Carolina's coast. He spoke on Hurricane Dorian's recent visit to the coast, as well as a reflection on Hurricane Hugo's 30th anniversary at the end of September.
Fowler has served as a meteorologist in Charleston for 32 years. During his speech he shared both personal and work stories as they relate to hurricane season.
Fowler showed analytics for hurricane predictions and explained that the National Weather Service has gotten better at predicting an accurate five-day cone for hurricane's in the Atlantic Ocean. He explains this is helpful not only for storm preparations, but also the safety for anyone that lies in the path of a storm.
First Responder Recognition
During the first responder recognition at the September meeting, MPCC Vice President Eddie Phipps presented the award to a reputable officer that served for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) for over 30 years before retiring at 82-years-old. Phipps explained for September they wanted to recognize someone for their longevity in law enforcement and sacrifice while in the department.
Charleston County Sheriff James Alton Cannon, Jr. presented the award alongside the chamber members to Retired Deputy James Foster.
Foster turned 85-years-old in July and is known as a "legend" among police and law enforcement personnel in the Lowcountry. He acquired Vietnam Delta Force and Green Beret status during his military career.
At the chamber luncheon, Phipps shared that one of Foster's many great moments in life was going to a collision on an Army Base as a military police officer and Elvis Presley was driving the military Humvee in 1952. Foster ended up writing Presley a few tickets for his bad driving. Foster was a paratrooper and a Special Forces instructor.
Foster retired from the Army and served as a SC Highway Patrol Trooper, then he took a position as Chief of Police in Patrick, SC before joining CCSO
Sheriff Cannon explained that Foster's service and dedication over the years will never be forgotten. He also shared Foster worked hard to enforce traffic laws and violations to ensure safer roads.
Foster humbly accepted the award alongside several family members, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie and CCSO Sgt. Shawn James.
Phipps and members of the Chamber of Commerce considered this to be one of the most touching and special recognitions they'd done in some time.
Nonprofit of the Month
Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit of the Month was Southcoast Symphony. The nonprofit consists of both professional and amateur musicians. During the luncheon, a video from Southcoast Symphony's Director, Ron Mendola, was played to encourage chamber members to consider joining their group or attending their upcoming shows.
Their next performance Coming to America will be on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at Christ Church in Mount Pleasant, located at Highway 17 and Long Point Road. All concerts are free with a suggested donation of $10. For more information contact Mendola at 843-427-4536 or visit southcoastsymphony.com.
Meetings
MPCC meetings are held the third Thursday of every month at the Omar Shrine in Mount Pleasant.
October's guest speaker will be Owner and President of Baker Motor Company, Tommy Baker. For more information about the chamber or to buy tickets to next luncheon visit mountpleasantchamber.org.