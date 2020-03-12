Lisa P. Montgomery, MHA, executive vice president of Finance and Operations for the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has announced the appointment of Mark McMath as enterprise chief information officer (CIO) for Information Solutions. He will oversee a team of technology specialists, providing mission-aligned vision, leadership, services and support for the institution. In this role, McMath will report directly to Montgomery and to Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., CEO of MUSC Health and vice president for Health Affairs, University. Scheduled to begin his new role on April 27, McMath will serve as a member of the senior leadership team, working to plan, develop, implement and support all information technology (IT) initiatives across the MUSC enterprise.
“Mark will apply his deep experience to harness the power of data, innovation and technology in support of the three-part MUSC mission, which encompasses academics, research and patient-centered health care delivery,” Montgomery said.
“As our enterprise continues to transform and grow, the integration of advanced information technology has become a key competitive advantage,” Cawley said. “Under Mark’s leadership, we look forward to continuing our engagement in such areas of innovation as predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and interoperability.”
McMath joins MUSC from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) where since 2015 he has served as the senior vice president and chief information officer. He was responsible for providing highly reliable, innovative and cost effective corporate IT services to the 13,000 associates and 2,200 physicians who provide nationally recognized health care services to communities in Western Tennessee, Northern Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas.
Prior to joining MLH, he served as CIO and vice president of IT, Clinical and Support Services at Indiana University Health Bloomington in Indiana. His regional responsibilities included the laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, IT, the program management office, telecommunications, medical and clinical informatics, supply chain, patient transport, clinical engineering, food and nutrition services, environmental services, facilities and construction, property management, emergency management, and security. He also served as vice president and CIO with Clinical Laboratory Partners in Connecticut and with Hamilton Health Care System in Georgia.
McMath is Lean bronze certified and served as the executive sponsor of Indiana University's Health Bloomington’s peri-operative services value stream. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized McMath as one of the Top 100 Health System CIOs to Know.
During the past five years, his community engagement included serving as vice president of the Rotary Club of Memphis and on the boards of Common Table Health Alliance, Leadership Memphis and the HealthLINC Information Exchange. McMath was also vice chair of the Community Alliance for the Homeless board. He served on the University of Memphis Industry Advisory Board, Indiana University's Kelley Institute for Business Analytics Advisory Board and was a mentor for tnAchieves. He is a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and the American College of Healthcare Executives.
McMath holds two degrees from Purdue University, a bachelor’s of science in management and a master’s in business administration. He and his wife, Julie, have two adult daughters.