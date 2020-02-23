The American Red Cross of South Carolina is honored to announce a new member of the Regional Advisory Council. Nancy Snowden, founder and CEO of NCGS in Charleston, will serve as a key member of the statewide council.
“We are so excited and pleased to have Nancy continue her years of Red Cross support by serving in this important leadership role for the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross,” said regional CEO Louise Welch-Williams. “Nancy has long been a generous supporter and her passion for people and commitment to our mission makes her a valuable member of our South Carolina team.”
Snowden founded NCGS in 1984 and brings over 30 years of diversified medical and business experience to the helm. Previous to the inception of NCGS, Snowden served in critical roles as a senior research coordinator, Oncology Clinical Research Coordinator and as a MICU Charge Nurse. Snowden is a recognized advisor and industry speaker regarding clinical research and trial management, performance metrics, data analytics/risk mitigation, quality models, trial rescues, HIV treatment, Infectious Disease treatment, Sepsis treatment, cancer therapies, oncology patient care and cancer nutrition. Snowden has a registered nursing degree and continues to expand her knowledge base by attending educational seminars in research methodologies, business management, data management and statistical analysis.
The role of the Regional Executive Council is to partner with and provide guidance to the regional chief executive officer on a wide range of issues affecting the Palmetto SC Region. They also serve as leadership support in regional blood collection goals, service delivery, raising money to meet our mission goals and representing the Red Cross across the state of South Carolina.
“The American Red Cross is immediately responsive to our community, state, country and the world. As those of us in the healthcare industry know, the American Red Cross services are critical to those patients requiring transfusion support. Beyond that, no organization in the world is as vital in times of disaster,” Snowden said. “The American Red Cross arrives expeditiously, taking care of safety and shelter, and extends this humanitarian support with such kindness. They are true to their mission. I am honored to support them.”