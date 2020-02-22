Coastal Collective, located at 1223 Ben Sawyer Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, is a unique wellness and aesthetic practice headed by April Cannon Nius.
Nius is a board certified nurse practitioner who has spent more than 10 years learning the tricks of the trade in New York City where she worked alongside one of the most well-regarded and sought-after dermatologists in the industry, Dr. Bruce Katz.
Katz was the first physician in the United States to introduce SmartLipo, a groundbreaking laser fat removal procedure and EM-Sculpt, the newest revolution in body sculpting. Under the direction of Katz, Nius learned the most current and effective techniques to address aging skin. She also assisted Katz in the clinical trials for Radiesse hands and Kybella approval.
Taking her vast experience in the beauty industry, Nius decided to create an aesthetic and wellness spa like no other in Charleston. Coastal Collective is a warm yet modern, renovated space, offering services such as nutrient-rich IV therapies, IV facials, the latest lasers to restore and rejuvenate the skin, fillers and toxins to renew the face along with skincare products not yet available anywhere else in the state.
“There are a lot of aesthetic spas out there,” Nius said. “I knew I had to be different. I have taken the cutting-edge aesthetic techniques I learned in NYC, and paired them with my years of study in how to keep the body healthy and youthful."
Nuis shares her business with physician, Dan Ripley, MD, who currently has a practice in Beaufort as well.
Coastal Collective's space was designed by local architect Neil Stevenson. The location offers ample parking for clients. For more information on Coastal Collective, call 843-609-2291 or visit coastalcollectivechs.com.