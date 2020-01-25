Harrison Phibbs and Sarah Wheeler join The Brian Beatty Team of Keller Williams Realty.
"We are very pleased to welcome Harrison Phibbs The Brian Beatty Team. With plenty of experience under his belt after years of working as an agent, we expect him to hit the ground running and start helping buyers and sellers right away.
Because of that experience, all signs point to him emerging as one of our Team leaders sales in a very short period of time. I am personally looking forward to providing him with all the support he needs to make 2020 his most successful year to date," Beatty said.
Beatty also shared, "Additionally, we are incredibly excited to announce that Sarah Wheeler has also joined our Team. A future graduate of the College of Charleston's Commercial Real Estate School, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the team regarding high dollar and land transactions. Sarah most certainly will be an integral player as the Team slowly wades into the world of commercial real estate. We are looking forward to jump starting her career and utilizing her expertise."
Phibbs was born and raised in Mount Pleasant. He attended the University of South Carolina, where he met his wife, Caitlin and doubled majored in Criminal Justice and Psychology. After graduation he earned his real estate license and has been helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals ever since. He currently lives in Charleston with his wife and son, Ronan. He spends the majority of his off time with his family - traveling and spending time outdoors.
For the past five years, Phibbs has helped clients in various ways - relocating from out of state, selling and buying a new home at the same time, multifamily transactions, new construction, development, land sales, commercial transactions, first time home buyers/sellers, and last time home buyers/sellers. Through every scenario, Phibbs' main goal is to support his clients transition with ease and integrity.
Phibbs' mission is to provide exceptional service to all of his clients and to make every real estate transaction smooth. His knowledge, experience, and passion in the business will support you in achieving your real estate goals. Customer satisfaction is his number one focus. Phibbs listens with compassion and understanding, he acts with purpose and focus, and he strives for excellence in all aspects of his life and business. Reach Phibbs at 843-606-0671 or harrison@brianbeattyteam.com.
Wheeler grew up in Florence, SC and has lived in Charleston since 2017. She is currently a student at the College of Charleston with an expected graduation date of May 2020 with a degree in Commercial Real Estate Finance. Wheeler started her professional career with The Brian Beatty Team in January 2020. This is her first year working in real estate and will be working residential listings. Wheeler enjoys spending time with her friends and exploring the city of Charleston and all of the restaurants it has to offer. Her dream is to become successful in the real estate field and help satisfy as many clients as possible. Wheeler can be reached at 843-992-0038 or sarah@brianbeattyteam.com.