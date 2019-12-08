Audubon South Carolina is pleased to announce the addition of conservation and non-profit veteran Justin Stokes to its leadership team as the new executive director.
Stokes most recently served as Audubon’s vice president of political affairs and executive director of the Audubon Action Fund. He will take over as vice president and executive director of Audubon South Carolina. Prior to joining Audubon, Stokes served six years as chief of staff in the United States House of Representatives working for four members of Congress, including from the South Carolina delegation. Stokes also worked on a Republican presidential campaign and got his start in public service in the South Carolina Governor’s office. He is a native of Camden, S.C., a graduate of Clemson University, and recently completed the Wilson Fellowship in Strategic Management for Environmental Leadership at Harvard Business School. Stokes is based in Charleston.
“I'm thrilled to continue driving Audubon's mission forward from the ground in my home state of South Carolina,” Stokes said. “Our organization has a clear vision of what's required to protect our birds and their habitat, and a great team in place to make it happen.”
Stokes will begin his new duties this week and Audubon South Carolina is excited to start this new journey under his guidance.
“We are confident in Stokes’s strategic thinking and his tenacious execution skills, and we know he will be a brilliant leader for South Carolina,” said Matthew Johnson, Beidler Forest Audubon Center and Sanctuary Center director. “Stokes will be instrumental in the protection of our birds and the places they need, with the ability to tap into resources such as 20,000 Audubon members and supporters, nine Audubon chapters and bird club partners, two Audubon centers and 22,000 acres of land that Audubon South Carolina owns and manages. We protect the birds, and we protect the Earth.”