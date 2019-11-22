Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of luxury boutique real estate firm The Cassina Group, has been elected as the 2020 president of South Carolina Realtors.
South Carolina Realtors, headquartered in Columbia, is the largest professional membership organization in South Carolina with over 20,000 members. The organization promotes and protects private-property ownership and rights, advocates for South Carolina Realtors and property owners, and works to keep homeownership affordable.
Tyler has served in numerous leadership positions within the trade group and is a previous recipient of the organization's C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award. He has also served as president of Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and is a past Realtor of the Year for the greater Charleston area.
Tyler is a certified mediator, serves on the board of directors for One80 Place, is the National Association of Realtors federal political coordinator for House District One, and serves as the regional representative for South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky on the Realtor Political Action Committee’s Fundraising Committee.
“Owen is a great leader in Charleston real estate and an integral part of The Cassina Group,” said Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye, founding partners of The Cassina Group. “We are so proud that he has been elected president of South Carolina Realtor, and we look forward to supporting him in his role.”
