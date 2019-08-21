Dr. Lori A. Robbins has joined Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists and will begin seeing patients Sept. 3.
Dr. Robbins is a California native and graduated from Univeristy of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) with a B.S. in psychobiology and a minor in Italian, and received her MD degree at Albany Medical College. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and became board certified in Internal Medicine. Robbins continued at Cedars Sinai, ranked the No. 2 hospital in the country for gastroenterology (US New and World Report, 2019), to complete her fellowship training in gastroenterology. While there, she had the opportunity to train directly under world-renowned experts in inflammatory bowel diseases and irritable bowel syndrome.
Robbins has published numerous articles in top medical journals and has presented her research at national meetings, receiving multiple awards for her work.
Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists have provided patient care for over 26 years and have office locations in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Moncks Corner.