Palmetto Infusion will host an open house at its newly opened Mount Pleasant clinic located at 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 100. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 3-6:30 p.m.
The Charleston-area medical community is invited to the open house to tour the facility, learn about the Palmetto Infusion process and meet with company staff and leadership. Attendees will learn first-hand how Palmetto Infusion creates an accessible, affordable infusion therapy option for patients with chronic illnesses. This clinic makes the third Palmetto Infusion facility in the Charleston area, joining the North Charleston and West Ashley locations.
“We are excited to open this clinic in Mount Pleasant to better serve our patients and the medical community in the area,” said David Goodall, CEO of Palmetto Infusion. “We are eager to build meaningful long-term relationships within the communities we serve and look forward to continuing to do so in the Charleston area.”
“The Palmetto Infusion family is excited to be growing our relationships with the Mount Pleasant medical community and the patients we serve,” said Jeremy Bunch, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Palmetto Infusion. “Guests will be treated to refreshments and light appetizers and our staff will be there to greet you and answer any questions. We look forward to seeing you there.”
To learn more about Palmetto Infusion, please visit their website at palmettoinfusion.com.