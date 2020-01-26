Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd is pleased to announce that Perry MacLennan was elected President of the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division effective January 1, 2020.
Active in the community and the legal profession, MacLennan teaches business law at the College of Charleston. He serves on the board of Helping and Lending Outreach Support (HALOS), as Administrative Director of the ABA Young Lawyers Division and President of the Clemson Young Alumni Council.
MacLennan is a workforce and business lawyer helping companies establish or expand operations in South Carolina and comply with various laws applicable to doing business here. He focuses on employment law, economic development incentives, contracts and general corporate matters. MacLennan has a passion for employment law and regularly blogs about workplace issues at scemployersblog.com.