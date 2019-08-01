Peter G. Schettini has been named a member of the 2019 President’s Council of New York Life. Members of the President’s Council are among the top five percent of New York Life’s elite sales force of 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement. Schettini has also earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2019.
Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 64th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
Peter G. Schettini has been a New York Life agent since 2017 and has been associated with New York Life’s Greater South Carolina General Office in Charleston, as a partner, since 2012.
Peter G. Schettini earned a degree in Marketing and Merchandising from Miami Dade University and has been providing clients with financial service options to secure their future for over 25 years. He’s a devoted husband of 27 years and a father of three beautiful children. Peter has been residing in Daniel Island, SC since 2001 with his family.