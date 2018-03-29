Gill Johnson and Amy Cole have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as financial consultants for Pinnacle Asset Management, one of the firm’s units that provides investment management, securities trading and execution. They are based at Pinnacle’s office on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.
“Pinnacle’s goal is to meet a client’s every need, and for many that includes management and investment of their assets,” said Charlie Rivers, Pinnacle’s regional president on the South Carolina coast. “Gill and Amy have 36 years of combined experience in investment and wealth management, and bringing them on board will help us deliver on our promise of distinctive service and effective advice in all aspects of financial services.”
Financial consultants at Pinnacle Asset Management provide advice and services to businesses and individuals with significant investment needs. They have access to an open architecture platform with an array of investment solutions including the full suite of products offered by Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
Johnson has 20 years of investment services experience and comes to Pinnacle as a senior vice president and financial consultant. He most recently worked with SunTrust Investment Services, Inc., where he was a personal financial adviser.
Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree from Charleston College in Charleston, holds Series 63, 65, 31, 6 and 7 securities licenses and is a certified financial planner (CFP©) professional.
Cole brings 16 years of investment services experience to Pinnacle in her role as sales assistant. She also comes to Pinnacle from SunTrust Investment Services, Inc., where she served seven years as a registered investment associate.
Cole earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis, holds Series 63, 66 and 7 securities licenses and is licensed in life, health and accident insurance.
The team at Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution.
Pinnacle entered the South Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp. Pinnacle continues BNC’s practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm.
The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, Tenn. in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $22.2 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2017. Pinnacle operates in 11 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the NASDAQ Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.