First Responder Recognition
More than one first responder was recognized at the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce's (MPCC) Jan. 16 luncheon. This month, the chamber decided to honor members of both Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) and Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD).
MPCC's President-Elect Eddie Phipps presented the first responder awards to both departments.
MPPD's Chief Carl Ritchie shared that the police recognition was being given to an individual for recognizing that police are never off duty and must always be ready to help save a live.
MPPD PFC Bill Martin did exactly this. On Christmas Eve, after Martin had gotten home from his shift and was planning to spend time with his family for the holidays, a call for a suicidal person was dispatched. Ritchie explained that on-duty officers and investigators were working to try and locate the individual. They had the individual on the phone but could not determine where he was located. It was discovered that the suicidal individual had been in a past MPPD Citizen Police Academy class facilitated by Martin. The individual trusted Martin and requested him by name.
Martin was contacted at home and left his family on Christmas Eve to go into work to make contact with the individual. He was able to convince the individual to meet with him at MPPD Headquarters where the incident was brought to a safe end and the individual was assisted getting the much needed mental health assistance he needed.
"PFC Martin has continued to check on this individual while hospitalized demonstrating his level of dedication to the citizens he serves," Ritchie said.
Attendees at the luncheon applauded Martin in thanks for saving a life of a resident on Christmas Eve.
Next, MPFD Chief Mike Mixon presented two recipients from the MPFD with the first responder award. MPFD Captain Glory Cone and Firefighter Tony Dennis were awarded for their acts of compassion in assisting a family. The two had assisted a married couple in town by taking the husband to the hospital and caring for his bed-ridden wife that stayed behind in the home.
Mixon explained that Cone and Dennis acted quickly when they realized she had no food, water or heat in her residence. They contacted the gas company and helped eliminate the couple's gas bills exceeding $1,200. Doing so, they restored the home's hot water and heat. Cone and Dennis also purchased a large amount of groceries so that their refrigerator was full.
Mixon said they continued to call and check in on these residents days afterwards. He said they are deserving of the recognition for demonstrating compassion instead of just moving on after responding to the call.
Meetings
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie was the featured speaker at the luncheon. He touched on the key points of his State of the Town Address, which was given earlier in the week on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Haynie spoke about growth, development and traffic and how they will continue to impact the town.
The Nonprofit of the Month recognized at the meeting was Charleston Leaders. The nonprofit is currently preparing for their annual Leader Gala on Jan. 24. For more information on the nonprofit visit charlestonleaders.org.
As of the Jan. 16 luncheon, MPCC has grown to 432 members. MPCC meetings are held the third Thursday of every month at the Omar Shrine in Mount Pleasant. February's guest speaker will be Tommy Baker, Owner and President of Baker Motor Company. For more information about the chamber or to buy tickets to next luncheon visit mountpleasantchamber.org.