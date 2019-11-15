Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, Mount Pleasant Councilmembers Kathy Landing and G.M. Whitley, along with Chamber of Commerce President Shane Griffin and Immediate Past President Chris Staubes, on Nov. 13 joined Flying Biscuit Café Owner Richard Stoney and Director of Operations Alan Tilly for a ribbon cutting at their new restaurant located at 794 Coleman Blvd.
A locally owned national brand famous for its southern fare, the Flying Biscuit Café has been serving breakfast all day for the past 25 years and has grown throughout Georgia, Florida, Texas and the Carolinas.
A bustling breakfast and lunch destination, the Flying Biscuit Café is known for its chicken and waffles, scrambles and omelets, benedicts and breakfast sandwiches, bowls and plates, sonny and share and vegetarian and vegan options.
For more information, visit FlyingBiscuit.com