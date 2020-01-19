South Carolina Federal Credit Union has named a new chief operating officer (COO) and added an employee to its senior management team. Trey Gantt has been promoted to COO and David Dulaney to senior vice president (SVP) of lending services.
Gantt most recently served as the SVP of lending services and has been with the credit union for more than 17 years. As COO, Gantt will lead the credit union’s retail sales & service, business performance management, lending and marketing teams.
Dulaney assumes his new role after leading the credit union’s mortgage team for more than five years. As the SVP of lending services, Dulaney will oversee all lending at South Carolina Federal and manage its $1.45 billion loan portfolio.
“Trey’s institutional knowledge and strategic vision have been an asset to this credit union for years. We are confident that his work as COO will help position us for success in 2020 and beyond,” said Scott Woods, president and CEO of South Carolina Federal. “Under David’s leadership, our mortgage department has seen consistent loan growth and earned multiple distinctions for outstanding service. His expertise and guidance will bring immeasurable value to all of our lending arms.”
Gantt lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife and two children. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from Wofford College and his MBA from Southern Wesleyan University. He currently serves as a volunteer coach with the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department.
Dulaney lives on Daniel Island with his wife and two Shetland Sheepdogs. He received his bachelor of science in accounting from Clemson University and is an avid boater who races sailboats competitively.