S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome will be inducted into the 2020 International Maritime Hall of Fame.
The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey named Newsome as one of five global shipping leaders to be inducted into the prestigious hall of fame this year.
Edward Kelly, the maritime association’s executive director, said inductees had “won the respect of the international shipping community based on their successes and professionalism.”
“These industry leaders represent a broad spectrum of the global shipping industry and are deserving of this distinguished honor,” Kelly said.
2020 Inductees:
- Jim Newsome, president and CEO, South Carolina Ports Authority, Charleston, S.C.
- Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises Inc., Miami, Fla.
- James R. Mara, president emeritus, Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association, Rutherford, N.J.
- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, president and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp., Athens, Greece
- Lois K. Zabrocky, president and CEO, International Seaways Inc., New York City
Newsome has served as president and CEO of S.C. Ports for the past decade. During his tenure , he has successfully pursued vital infrastructure projects, significantly grown port operations and doubled cargo volumes. He has worked to ensure the Port of Charleston remains globally competitive and a top 10 U.S. container port.
S.C. Ports is now known as one of the most efficient ports in the country and was recently ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina .
“Jim leads S.C. Ports with great vision, decisiveness and enthusiasm,” S.C. Ports COO Barbara Melvin said. “One of his best assets is recognizing talent in his team members and entrusting them to lead alongside him to further strategic initiatives. Our Port has grown immensely under his leadership, leading to job creation and economic growth around the state.”
Newsome is the longest serving head of a major container port in the U.S. Before assuming the helm of S.C. Ports Authority in 2009, he was the president of Hapag-Lloyd (America) Inc. Prior to joining Hapag-Lloyd in 1997, Newsome was with Nedlloyd Lines from 1987 to 1997.
Newsome received his bachelor’s degree in transportation and logistics and his MBA from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He remains very involved with the University of Tennessee by mentoring students in the Global Supply Chain Institute in the Haslam College of Business. He also established the Mr. and Mrs. James I Newsome Jr. Scholarship for supply chain management students.
He was recently honored by the university with the Distinguished Service Award for his exemplary contributions to both the field and the Haslam College of Business.
Newsome has received numerous additional awards and honors , including the 2019 DC Velocity Logistics “Rainmaker” Award and the 2020 South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance’s Roger Milliken Defender of Manufacturing Award .
The 2020 International Maritime Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during the 27th annual awards dinner on May 13 in New York City.