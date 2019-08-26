In light of the start of the new school year, the first responder recognition was somewhat different at the Aug. 15 Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) luncheon.
This month, instead of one or two first responders being recognized, an entire group of Mount Pleasant Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) and Senior Police Officer (SPO) units were recognized for their dedication and service to the schools in East Cooper communities.
MPCC Vice President Eddie Phipps thanked them for their work in our local schools and introduced Lieutenant Jennifer Backman. Backman said that these officers create everlasting relationships with the students in the schools they work.
She shared that the officers have been deeply involved in community projects over the summer. The SRO officers held safety camps for young children and a mentoring camp for teenagers. They also assisted seniors in the area that can't care for their own yards any more. Backman said that they worked in yards through the 100 degree temperatures using their own lawn tools, equipment and gas to help beautify homes and lawns.
Backman proudly recognized the SRO officers that will be protecting the children in the community all year long.
Guest speaker
Ben Navarro, founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group was the guest speaker at the luncheon. Navarro is also a local philanthropist and business man. He bought the Volvo Car Open women’s tennis event along with the operations of Family Circle Tennis Center and Volvo Car Stadium in September 2018.
He also founded the education nonprofit, Meeting Street Schools (MSS), in 2008. At the luncheon, Navarro explained the recent successful academic strategies their schools are implementing.
Meeting Street has four schools in the state: MSA Charleston, MSA Spartanburg, Meeting Street Elementary at Burns and Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood. In 2014, Meeting Street Schools partnered with Charleston County School District (CCSD) to the Brentwood campus, the first public-private educational partnership of its kind in the state.
Navarro presented various test score comparisons from schools in the area. Many of his slides showed lower scores at public schools compared to MMS and private schools in the area. He expressed that education should not be limited just because of where a student lives, their race or any other demographic factors that sometimes inhibit a child from achieving the grades and goals they want to reach.
Navarro said that in order to hit the readiness benchmark to pass the ACT, AP Exams, the SAT and other tests to apply for college, there will need to be changes implemented in the education system. He aims to improve learning through four priciples at MSS: early start, holistic approach, family partnership and talent.
He shared that Meeting Street assists nearly 1,200 under-resourced children and they'll have 1,500 kids enrolled this fall. Navarro also pointed out that many people don't realize 60% of students in the state are on free or reduced lunch and in Charleston County 45% of students are on free or reduced lunch.
Navarro encouraged members of the public that want to impact the local education system to either run for the school board or serve as a mentor or volunteer in a school.
Non-profit of the month
Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce’s Non-Profit of the Month was the Bands of Wando Foundation. Of the 1,200 plus Wando band members, the organization helps nearly 40 children annually seeking assistance to fund instruments, trips and other expenses. MPCC's Stratgic Partnerships officer, Rebecca Imholz also handles the Public Relations for the Bands of Wando. She presented a video at the luncheon and ecourage anyone that would like to support their non-profit to visit bandsofwandofoundation.org.
Meetings
MPCC meetings are held the third Thursday of every month at the Omar Shrine in Mount Pleasant.
September's guest speaker will be meteorologist for WCBD News 2, Rob Fowler. For more information about the chamber or to buy tickets to next luncheon visit mountpleasantchamber.org.