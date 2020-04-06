SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service land design firm with offices throughout the Southeast, recently participated in its third Lowcountry Heart Walk benefiting the American Heart Association.
SeamonWhiteside raised $9,785 to help contribute to the most successful Lowcountry Heart Walk to date bringing its total fundraising efforts for this event to $36,785 over the last four years.
“Through SeamonWhiteside’s community engagement program, we focus our charitable resources and volunteerism on needs within the Carolinas related to wellness, education and our environment,” said Gary Collins, managing principal of SeamonWhiteside. “We are honored to support American Heart Association as one of our key charitable partners and the great work they do, and are proud of all the employees that were involved in this year’s event.”