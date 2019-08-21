Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms announced that seven attorneys: M. Dawes Cooke, Jr., B.C. Killough, Randell C. Stoney, Jr., K. Michael Barfield, Christopher M. Hinnant, Marvin Infinger and Ernest B. Lipscomb have been named to the 2020 “The Best Lawyers in America” list. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades and is widely considered as one of the most reliable, unbiased sources of legal referrals worldwide. Lawyers on the list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Listings are divided by geographic region and practice areas. Barnwell Whaley attorneys are recognized for their work in the Charleston and Wilmington, N.C. markets.
Charleston attorney Cooke is named by Best Lawyers as the 2020 Bet-the-Company Litigation Lawyer of the Year. He has been previously named Lawyer of the Year on seven occasions and is recognized for his work in matters pertaining to Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Mediation, Arbitration, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, and Litigation-Healthcare.
Killough is named to the Charleston Best Lawyers list for his work in the areas of Corporate Law, Litigation - Intellectual Property, and Patent Law. A registered patent attorney, Killough has been listed in Best Lawyers annually since 2010 and was awarded the Lawyer of the Year designation in 2015 for his work in corporate law.
Managing member attorney Stoney, Jr. is named to the Charleston SC Best Lawyers list for his legal work in the areas of Construction Law, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation - Defendants.
Barfield is recognized by Best Lawyers for his handling of insurance law matters. He is a member attorney in the firm’s Charleston office.
Special Counsel Infinger is named to the Best Lawyers list for his work with Admiralty and Maritime Law, Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property and Litigation – Municipal matters. Infinger has received the Charleston area Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year designation on four occasions: in 2019 and 2015 for work in Admiralty and Maritime Law, in 2015 for Litigation – Intellectual Property and in 2009 for Bet-the-Company Litigation.
Registered patent attorney Ernest B. Lipscomb is named for his work in the areas of patent law and trademark law in the Charleston market.
For his work in Wilmington, N.C., Hinnant is recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants and in Litigation – Insurance.