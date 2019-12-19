Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, announces that Scott C. Crowley has joined its Charleston health care practice group as a partner.
Crowley has nearly two decades experience serving as general counsel for two hospital systems and co-founding a health care revenue cycle management company. Adept at counseling health care leaders and providers, Crowley provides regulatory and compliance counseling, assistance with government investigations and audits, as well as advice on fraud and abuse issues. Crowley has successfully closed a wide variety of transactions for an array of provider types, including mergers, acquisitions, asset purchases, joint ventures, private equity affiliations, MSAs, non-ownership collaborations and co-management agreements. Crowley's practice also includes tax-exempt bond financing, managed care contracting, physician recruitment, EMTALA, medical staff issues and clinical research compliance.
“With the addition of Scott, our South Carolina team now includes three former in-house health care counsel. We’ve been on the operational frontlines and give you legal advice from that viewpoint. It is a unique skillset,” said Laura Evans, Charleston managing partner and health care lawyer.