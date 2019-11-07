Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP has announced that Laura Dukes Beck has joined the firm’s Charleston office as a partner in the real estate and litigation practice groups, bringing with her more than two decades of experience.
”Laura is a fantastic addition to our growing team,” said Charleston office managing partner Laura Evans. “With her land use experience, she perfectly rounds out our existing real estate practice and broadens our alternative dispute practice. Not only is she an excellent lawyer, she is a community leader.”
“I am excited to be joining such a forward-thinking firm, which, while newer to the Charleston market, has deep roots in the community," Beck said.
A highly-respected, nearly life-long Charleston resident, Beck is an innovative problem-solver with extensive experience in land use, zoning, and real estate. Laura is a current member of the Charleston County Planning Commission, and she has served in the past as a city councilmember and Planning Commission chair for the City of Folly Beach. She enjoys helping clients navigate the processes and procedures for accomplishing their land use goals. Her work also includes real estate litigation and post-judgment debt collection. She serves as a special referee and is certified as a civil mediator and she brings her reputation as a fair consensus builder to these roles. Whether Laura is appearing before government bodies, homeowners associations, or in a court hearing, her clients benefit from her knowledge of how the court and government operate. She regularly represents clients in real estate closings, non-jury litigation and any type of real estate litigation and she is also well-versed in the tactics to help resolve cases in advance of trial.