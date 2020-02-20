Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow mixing in. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.