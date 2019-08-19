The Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, council members Gary Santos, Joe Bustos, and Kathy Landing joined in celebrating the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Mount Pleasant’s newest Continuing Care Retirement Community, South Bay at Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
In addition to 143 luxury Independent Living apartments, which opened to residents in October 2018, the campus has now completed licensure for its Health Center on campus.
South Bay at Mount Pleasant is the community’s Independent Living component and boasts the area’s most stunning gathering and social areas including Patriot’s Pub with a full liquor license in addition to two other dining venues on campus. The INSPIRE Wellness Program offers the benefit of a personal trainer, huge indoor salt water pool and jetted spa in addition to a full offering of pneumatic weight equipment and yoga studio. Residents can also enjoy spa services including a full-service salon and massage studio. Outside there is an expansive patio and dining area including a central fireplace and lakeside fire pit. Residents often take advantage of the landscaped walkway around the 4 acre lake which also welcomes neighborhood guests as part of the Central Mount Pleasant Development Community.
Shem Creek Health Center offers a total of 24 apartments in its Memory Support Unit and 54 apartments in the Assisted Living Units. There is also availability in Assisted Living for couples to continue to live together and enjoy South Bay’s luxury retirement lifestyle with 24 hour assistance available as needed for one or both members of the couple. Shem Creek’s Assisted Living neighborhoods offer several floor plans from studio apartments to spacious one-bedroom suites. Each unit offers a kitchenette and expansive master bathroom with walk-in shower.
The continuum also includes a 40 apartment Skilled Nursing and Short-term Rehabilitation Unit, Shem Creek Nursing and Rehab, offering both studio and one bedroom suite apartments. Residents requiring the care of a licensed nurse 24 hours daily will enjoy the provision of those services in South Bay’s luxury community setting. Short-term Rehabilitation patients will enjoy the state of the art Rehab gym staffed by the in-house Occupational, Physical and Speech therapists who will work with our interdisciplinary team to get patients back to their previous lifestyle quickly.
Finally, the campus also boasts a clinic on-site staffed by MUSC Health Geriatrics. Residents in all levels of the continuum have opportunity to be seen on campus by MUSC staff who can also facilitate quick referrals to specialty services if indicated. South Bay and Shem Creek Health Center also serve as a clinical site for the MUSC Geriatrics Fellows program as well as a clinical site for several area nursing, exercise science and therapy programs.
Tours are available daily for all levels of the South Bay Lifestyle and can be arranged by calling 843-936-2800. The benefits of having all levels of care available on one stunningly beautiful campus become clearly evident by touring the community as well having opportunity to have any questions about CCRC living answered in person.