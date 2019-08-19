Pictured (from left) at the ribbon cutting are Town of Mount Pleasant Business Development Manager John Holladay; Sandy McNeill, owner Liberty Healthcare Services; Joe Bustos, Councilmember; Deborah McNeill; Will Haynie, Mayor of Mount Pleasant; Kathy Landing, Councilmember; Cyndi McNeill; Ronnie McNeill, owner Liberty Healthcare Services; Gary Santos, Mayor Pro Tem Mount Pleasant; Will Purvis, Chief Development Officer Liberty Healthcare Services and Cindy Stancil, President Liberty Senior Living.