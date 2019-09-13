South Carolina Federal Credit Union has added two seasoned leaders to its senior management team: Kevin Kosco, senior vice president of retail sales and Service and Scott Muscarella, senior vice president of marketing.
Kosco has worked for South Carolina Federal for nearly 13 years. In his prior role, he served as the vice president of Regional Sales where he managed the credit union's financial center operations in Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Georgetown and Spartanburg. In his new role, Kosco leads the retail sales and service team and ensures that credit union staff provides outstanding member experiences through all delivery channels.
Muscarella recently joined the credit union after serving as the president of Agency51 Advertising, a marketing and advertising firm, for 16 years. As the senior vice president of marketing, Muscarella leads the credit union's marketing, public relations and communications efforts across its five major markets.
"Kevin has been a valuable member of our team for over a decade, and we are excited that he's taking a larger, more strategic role on the credit union's leadership team," said Scott Woods, president and CEO of South Carolina Federal. "Scott brings a wealth of experience in marketing and communications and has transitioned from a consulting role with the credit union to a valued seat at the senior management table."
Kosco lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife and son. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor of science in management.
Muscarella lives in Charleston and has a wife and two children. He graduated from the University of Mary Washington with a bachelor of science in business management and marketing.