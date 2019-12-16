South Carolina Federal Credit Union has added a new advisor to Investment Solutions, through CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS).* Michael Dart joins Investment Solutions through CFS* with five years of experience as a financial advisor.
Previously, Dart worked for Bank of America and Edward Jones Investment in Charleston. He has his Series 7 License and Series 66 License. Dart will work out of the credit union's East Cooper financial center at 910 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.
"Michael's experience and knowledge make him a valuable addition to our investment team," said Bonnie Ciuffo, president of South Carolina Financial Solutions, LLC. "Every day we strive to Do More Together for our members. Having Michael on board helps us ensure that we're meeting our members' needs at all stages of life."
South Carolina Federal Credit Union has contracted with CFS* to make non-deposit investment products and services available to credit union members. The team of CFS* advisors helps members plan for the future, from saving for college to saving for retirement, and achieve their long-term goals.
Dart graduated from The Citadel with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He served in the U.S. Air Force for five years and currently lives in Mount Pleasant.