South Carolina Federal Credit Union will host seven complimentary workshops on retirement basics, presented by CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS), beginning Feb. 10.
In the workshops, CFS investment advisors will educate attendees on how retirement needs have changed over the years and how they can successfully plan for their future. Each workshop will be hosted at a credit union financial center, providing opportunities for members in the Rivers Avenue, Oakbrook, Northeast Columbia, Goose Creek, Sam Rittenberg, East Cooper and James Island vicinities.
"Americans are living longer, healthier lives and spending more time in their retirement years," said Bonnie Ciuffo, president of South Carolina Financial Solutions, LLC. "That means retirement assets will have to do more over a longer period of time, which makes planning for retirement a crucial aspect of your financial wellness."
A complete schedule of the planned workshops can be found at scfederal.eventbrite.com and attendees can register online.