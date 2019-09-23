South Carolina Federal Credit Union is hosting a complimentary financial wellness workshop for parents and teenagers from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Attendees will learn how to successfully manage an account balance and establish credit for the first time. They will also gain insight into smart methods for paying for college and how to discover online tools and resources to help manage their money when they leave the nest.
The workshop will be held at South Carolina Federal, 6265 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, and led by Sue Sinnott, Financial Education & Program Development Manager.
"Establishing smart money management strategies at a young age is essential for long-term financial wellness," Sinnott said. "Our aim is to provide a comprehensive toolkit for how parents can talk to their kids about money and ensure that teenagers understand how to take control of their finances."
To register for the free workshop, visit eventbrite.com/e/complimentary-parentsteensmoney-workshop-tickets-66494293221. Light breakfast will be provided and attendees will have the opportunity to win a $100.00 Target gift card at the event.