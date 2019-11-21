Chris Staubes, Esquire has announce that the Staubes Law Firm, LLC has been selected by its peers for inclusion in the 10th Edition of “Best Law Firms.”
The Staubes Law Firm assists businesses with their legal needs, including formation, mergers and acquisitions, contract review, franchise negotiations and other general corporate matters.
The 2020 Edition of “Best Law Firms” includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings, now in its tenth consecutive year.
Contact Staubes at (843) 224-2413 or chris@chrisstaubes.com.