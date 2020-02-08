With Valentine's Day approaching, the focus at Sticky Fingers is their love for educators. As a show of their appreciation for those who work tirelessly to shape our future generations, Sticky Fingers invites teachers to dine for free at any Sticky Fingers location from Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 14.
The promotion welcomes any teacher or educator with school credentials to enjoy a meal free of charge when dining with a paying customer. The free meal must be of equal or lesser value to that of their companion.
“Sticky Fingers has always believed in being a good supporter of the community and honestly, who is more important to our community than our teachers. We are honored to recognize and treat our teachers this week," said Sticky Fingers' COO Alex Daunter.