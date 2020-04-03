The local Affiliate of Susan G. Komen has named Lucy Spears as its new executive director. Spears is a seventeen-year survivor who lost her insurance while being diagnosed with breast cancer. Her personal experience as a young mother facing the disease led her to advocate for others. She has led the Affiliate’s grant, education and advocacy programs since 2009. As Director of Mission, she has overseen the statewide expansion of those programs.
“The board is thrilled to announce Lucy as our new Executive Director,” says Board President Kristen Thompson. “There is not a person more perfectly suited for this role as Komen S.C. embarks upon a new mission outreach program. Under Lucy’s leadership and vision, Komen S.C. will continue to eliminate barriers that prevent South Carolina’s women and men from receiving vital breast health services and invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.”
Spears is a native of Charleston. Before joining Susan G Komen, she partnered with her husband on a video production company specializing in corporate communications and documentaries. She is an active member, coach and past president of Dragon Boat Charleston, a wellness program for cancer survivors.
“Today’s world is filled with uncertainty, but that’s the daily reality for people facing cancer. I’m proud to be part of an organization fighting on all fronts to change that,” says Spears. “I’ll never be able to repay everyone who helped my family and me during the most difficult time of our lives, but I can pay it forward.”