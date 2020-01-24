Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery has opened doors to the new Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery Spa on Daniel Island. The facility combines luxury spa services and amenities with specialized clinical cosmetic treatments for a comprehensive beauty experience. A grand opening celebration will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Please RSVP at Tasha@SweetgrassPlasticSurgery.com.
Located at 20 Fairchild Street, Suite 200, beside Starbucks, Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery Spa offers a serene and pampering environment where medical experts provide premier consultations for beauty regimens and treatment services to help clients achieve their beauty goals.
The new med spa offers nearly 40 different services including, facials, dermal fillers and injectables, chemical peels, non-surgical body contouring, microdermabrasion, and microblading, as well as elite skincare and beauty product lines.
Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery founder, Dr. Dennis Schimpf aims to empower everyday people to uncover their self-confidence. It’s not just about physical beauty, but about inner beauty; and cosmetic procedures, done for the right reason, can have a profound effect on someone’s life. The goal of the med spa is to help men and women, in any stage of life, achieve self confidence with a wide range of treatment options, in a comfortable and intimidation-free setting.
“With advancements in technology, cosmetic treatments are becoming much less invasive, more cost effective and deliver quick and lasting results. With that we’re seeing more patients now than ever before, across a wide age range,” said Dr. Dennis Schimpf, founder of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery. “Our new med spa serves as our cosmetic hub, where we provide patients with personalized plans from our wide variety of treatments options.”
Dr. Schimpf is board-certified and remains on the cutting edge of new technology, allowing the spa to offer the newest procedures as they become available.
For a full list of the cosmetic and plastic surgery services provided at the Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery Spa, visit their website. Schedule an appointment by calling 843-264-7973. Learn more about Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery and Dr. Dennis Schimpf at sweetgrassplasticsurgery.com.