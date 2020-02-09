Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative’s (TCCC) staff is growing and changing. LaTisha Vaughn has been promoted to chief operations officer (COO) and Marcus Trinidad has transitioned from working for TCCC as an AmeriCorps VISTA to a permanent full-time position as collective impact project manager.
For the past two years, Vaughn has served as director of networks. As COO, she will oversee daily operations and administrative functions, creating a results-driven culture that is rooted in continuous quality improvement and collective impact. Reporting to the chief executive officer, Vaughn will work with staff and volunteers ensuring effective communication, policies, procedures and strategy that align with TCCC’s mission and vision.
Vaughn previously owned and operated Engineering for Kids Charleston and owned her own consulting business. She also served as director of education initiatives with Charleston Promise Neighborhood, assistant associate superintendent for the Charleston County School District and principal of North Charleston Elementary School.
She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Missouri, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Park College, now Park University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University.
Trinidad came to TCCC last summer as a full-time AmeriCorps VISTA member after graduating from Oregon State University (OSU). As a VISTA, he worked to improve knowledge and awareness of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) among school district staff and the community. His skills and knowledge in data management, collective impact and racial equity proved highly valuable and he was offered and accepted a permanent position.
Trinidad will report to TCCC’s COO. His new duties include management of collective impact projects, supporting the work of TCCC’s Kindergarten Readiness and Future Ready networks, researching and sharing best practice models, and establishing shared data, measurement and accountability for projects throughout the organization.
Trinidad graduated from OSU with bachelor’s degrees in mathematical economics and political science and a minor in statistics. He served as editor-in-chief for the school newspaper, The Daily Barometer. Additionally, Trinidad interned for U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and for Portland's Black Male Achievement initiative.