The Cassina Group, Charleston has hired three experienced real estate agents: Charles Baarcke, Brook Griffin and Melissa Rollins. All are lifelong South Carolina residents with many years of experience working with buyers and sellers.
“We are very excited to welcome Charles, Brook and Melissa to The Cassina Group family,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the firm. “Each brings with them a wealth of experience and knowledge about the Charleston real estate market. I know they will be assets to our discerning Cassina clientele.”
Baarcke, a native of Mount Pleasant, joins The Cassina Group from McAlister Preferred Properties where he served as broker in charge. He brings more than 15 years of experience in residential sales in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, the beaches and the greater Charleston area. Baarcke graduated from Sewanee: The University of the South with a degree in economics and is an alumnus of Porter-Gaud.
“I have always been so impressed with the growth and market presence of The Cassina Group and its cutting-edge use of technology to facilitate the sales process,” Baarcke said. “After working across the table from many of these agents for several years, I look forward to joining this company and utilizing these tools and innovative approach to better serve my clients’ needs.”
Griffin has worked in the Charleston real estate market for more than 14 years and comes to The Cassina Group from Roadstead Real Estate Advisors. She is originally from Clinton, S.C. and attended the College of Charleston where she played tennis and graduated with a degree in corporate communications. Griffin is passionate about representing buyers and sellers in residential and commercial transactions and also has experience working on many award-winning commercial and residential development projects throughout the Lowcountry.
“I am thrilled to be joining The Cassina Group,” Griffin said. “The incredible reputation of the company and culture as well as their market leading tools creates an amazing opportunity to further my real estate career.”
Rollins, a Mount Pleasant native, has many years of experience in the real estate industry. She joins The Cassina Group most recently from Carolina One. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and began her career in home staging and organization. She has a real affection for all things home and real estate related and places priorities on exceptional service and experience.
“I am so happy to join this special team of full-time, professional and knowledgeable real estate agents at The Cassina Group,” Rollins said. “In addition to their exceptional reputation, I see value in their unique marketing strategy and their strong emphasis on real estate technology. I am excited for this new chapter for both myself and my clients.”
For more information on The Cassina Group, visit their website.