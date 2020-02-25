The Rusty Rudder Mount Pleasant will be closing its doors March 1. After much thought, the Rudder's ownership team has decided to pursue new adventures outside of the food and beverage realm.
The Rudder team expressed they will deeply miss the North Mount Pleasant community and all of those that have become part of the Rudder family since 2014. From visitors and regulars to local schools and charitable causes the Rusty Rudder has truly loved their time in the Lowcountry.
“We are grateful for all we have received from this journey and all were able to contribute in return,” stated co-owner, Brian Johnston.
The Rudder extends appreciation to all of the Charleston community for welcoming them with such open arms many years ago and for supporting them without end. They would like to thank all of the vendors, businesses and musicians that have helped them to create their unique vibe and laid back atmosphere. And a final thank you to the numerous members of the management team and staff.
“While this chapter is closing we have nothing but fond memories, grateful hearts and appreciation for everything the Rusty Rudder has brought us,” Johnston stated.
The Rusty Rudder encourages the public to stop by throughout the final week and join them for one final sendoff on Saturday, Feb. 29 for their infamous all-you-can-eat oyster roast starting at 4 p.m. on the patio. The Rudder will operate on normal hours through Feb. 29.