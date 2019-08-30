Dr. David Theobald, the office of Theobald Family Chiropractic, sponsored their 21st annual School Supply Drive in August.
Clients that donated supplies received a complimentary adjustment. The waiting room was filled with book bags, pencils, binders, crayons, paper and any other imaginable need a child would have to start their first day of school.
Erin Bua, a guidance counselor at James B. Edwards Elementary School, worked with the Dr. Theobald and the community to ensure each student has everything they need to start the school year off right.