Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative (TCCC), a non-profit organization focused on improving education in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, is announcing the appointment of Phyllis Martin as its next CEO.
Martin joins TCCC after three years as the vice president of Community Impact for the United Way of Northeastern Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. Prior to that, Martin served as the vice president of Impact Strategies for the United Way of in Greenville. She is replacing John C. Read who has served as CEO for the past five years and had advised TCCC’s board one year ago of his intent to step down.
“I am very pleased that Phyllis has agreed to take the helm of our organization and continue the work to assure that every child, from cradle to career is able to succeed,” said TCCC Board Chair Anita Zucker. “Phyllis’ experiences working in leadership positions for large, regional United Way organizations will serve her well in connecting with education stakeholders in the Lowcountry.”
Darrin Goss, CEO of Coastal Community Foundation who chaired the TCCC CEO search committee, said Martin stood out as someone with a distinctive ability to build lasting relationships throughout the community given her experience across multiple sectors.
Martin was elected CEO at the board meeting held Oct. 16 and will also serve as a member of the board of directors. She will step into her new role effective Nov. 18.