You may see Trident United Way throwing mini-parties in the aisles of Publix stores across the tri-county this week, as we recognize the generosity and volunteering of Publix associates.
In 2019, Publix and its associates raised $750,000 for Trident United Way.
Publix associates also spend countless hours giving back to our community. Their volunteer totals for 2019 Trident United Way projects are incredible:
- 15 projects, 155 volunteers
- 515 volunteer hours
- $5,829 value added to the community through volunteerism
“The love and dedication of Publix associates to our community is something we cherish,” said Kathleen Stevens, Trident United Way advancement officer. “We are united with Publix in our efforts to improve lives by focusing on education, financial stability and health. Our work can’t go on without generous individual and corporate supporters and we are grateful for our longtime partnership with Publix.”
Publix Super Markets, Inc. operates 16 stores across the Tri-County, including a newly opened location on James Island. The company has worked with United Way for more than 40 years to improve early education, build thriving families and support communities in the seven states where Publix operates.
Associates in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, along with gifts from Publix Charities, have given a total of more than $850 million to United Way since the beginning of the campaign.
Publix is consistently one of the top donors to United Way, ranking number two globally.