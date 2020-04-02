Realtors Chris Eller and Mary Beth Wichlei have joined The Cassina Group real estate firm. The company has offices in downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant. Both Eller and Wichlei have extensive careers in the real estate industry and vast experience working with buyers, sellers, builders and commercial clients.
“I am delighted to welcome Chris and Mary Beth to The Cassina Group,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the company. “Each of these individuals has the experience and intellect that is needed in this competitive real estate market, and we couldn’t be more proud to have them as part of Cassina.”
Eller joins The Cassina Group after serving as broker-in-charge for his own real estate company. A native of Charleston, Eller has been in the real estate field for more than 17 years. In addition to having his broker’s license, he also has his builder’s license as well as several designations, including CRS, CSP, ePro and GREEN.
Wichlei comes to The Cassina Group with more than 16 years of experience in the industry. She has a diverse background working as a Realtor for buyers, sellers and national and regional home builders. She most recently worked in commercial real estate as a member of the No. 1 real estate team in Florida, where she focused on acquisitions and dispositions.
For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com.