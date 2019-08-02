East Cooper Medical Center is being recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual U.S. News & World Report Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their 5th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures. These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support geared toward complex specialty care.
“Earning a ‘High Performing’ rating from the U.S. News and World Report reinforces that we are a leader in hip and knee placement and signifies that the care our patients receive is among the best in the nation,” said Patrick Downes, chief executive officer of East Cooper Medical Center. “Our Charleston Joint Replacement Institute team is comprised of highly-skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals and we consider this recognition to be a great honor.”
For the 2019-20 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in nine procedures and conditions. Less than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating.
“For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators. The Procedures & Conditions ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts.