Bruce Petty, a seasoned IT executive focused on healthcare, universities and Fortune 500 CPG companies, has joined the Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Charleston team as a senior advisor.
Ben Knight, managing partner of Viking M&A’s Charleston office stated, “Bruce has had a long, distinguished career in consultative selling, which will transfer well in our approach with business owners seeking an exit strategy. By learning our proven process, this transferable skill will allow Bruce to serve his clients with the goal to maximize the sale price of their largest asset.”
“I’m proud to be part of the Southeast’s most successful M&A firm and greatly admire Viking’s empathetic, hands-on processes that ensure clients achieve their goals with their most valuable assets. When you talk with people from Viking, their values and devotion to serving their clients at the highest level is clear and I’m honored to help drive their expansion in Charleston," Petty said.