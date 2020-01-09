Wade Allen, a senior executive with over 35 years of domestic and international experience in the real estate industry, has been named president of the Charleston office of Lee & Associates.
Allen began his career in commercial real estate with a focus on mechanical/electrical systems design and construction. Supporting clients including NASA, USAA Insurance, Mobil Chemical and The Landmarks Group, he became knowledgeable of many asset types. His technical expertise was in demand and after a dozen years of being a contractor and service provider, he became the head of corporate real estate for The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta. After a decade of leading the corporate real estate operations for several major companies including SunTrust Bank and AFC Enterprises, he joined CBRE to support key client account relationships. For the past 14 years, Allen has directed and executed real estate strategies for three Fortune 30 financial institutions including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. During his time at CBRE, he also directed the global real estate operations for Iron Mountain. His career experience includes leadership for more than $1B in real estate transactions, $1 billion in capital project execution, and $1.5B in property management.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Allen has been recognized for his many civic roles. He has served in numerous leadership and board positions at Clemson University, is a Life Board Member of Camp Twin Lakes and has faithfully served in many elected positions with his current and former churches.
“To find someone with Wade’s unique and broad experience in the commercial real estate industry is rare. He brings the ‘full cycle’ knowledge of strategy, transaction execution, project development, construction and facility operation that will enable us to greater support current and future clients. His familiarity with office, retail, industrial and institutional assets will be a game-changer for our Lee & Associates team and clients. Under his leadership, we will significantly grow and enhance our client services and capabilities," said managing principal Bob Nuttall.
“Growing businesses and developing the next generation of leaders in the commercial real estate industry are my passions. Over the past several years, Lee & Associates has realized incredible growth in brokerage services, property management and development & project services. I look forward to leading further growth and market expansion during the coming decade," Allen said.
Allen graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.