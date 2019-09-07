Wasabi Restaurant Group is rolling into its 10 year anniversary this September. On September 19, 2009, Johnny Chan opened up Wasabi of Daniel Island and thanks to his loyal customers, he has been able to expand his restaurant to two locations. Wasabi is inviting guests to celebrate their 10th anniversary with them and will include special deals and gifts at both locations.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Daniel Island location, they are introducing the Wasabi Signature Poke Bowl. In this bowl, you will find big eye tuna, white tuna, and fresh salmon sashimi, all marinated in their house-made poke sauce, along with fresh sliced avocado, seaweed salad and masago over top of sushi rice. This Poke Bowl will be available through the month of September only, for just $10. Along with this, the drink special will be a Ketel One Botanicals Cocktail, for $6 the entire month. In addition to their month-long specials, on Thursday, September 19th, customers will be able to buy one or more specialty rolls and get one specialty roll for $1. Along with a live music line-up at Wasabi of Daniel Island.
Gift bags will be given away to anyone that spends over $100 on their tab. These gift bags include Wasabi t-shirts, Wasabi Koozies, pens, and a cup. Plus, an additional 10% more if you buy a gift card during the month of September.
To learn more about Wasabi Restaurant Group and their 10 year anniversary, please visit WasabiRestaurantGroup.com or find us on Facebook at Wasabi of Mount Pleasant or Wasabi of Daniel Island.