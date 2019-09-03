CARTA issues transportation updates for Hurricane Dorian:
CARTA will operate a Hurricane Evacuation Peninsula Circulator from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Shuttle service could be impacted if winds reach 30 miles per hour or greater. Regular CARTA service remains suspended until further notice.
A Hurricane Evacuation Peninsula Circulator map is available at RideCARTA.com.
Note: Charleston County coordinates emergency pickups off the peninsula. A list of Hurricane Evacuation stops is available in the Charleston County Hurricane Preparedness Guide.
CARTA's role in emergency operations is threefold:
- Pickups from designated hurricane stops (blue signs) on the peninsula.
- Transportation of residents with pets.
- Transportation of paratransit residents.
All pick-up requests or questions regarding emergency service should be directed to the Charleston County Helpline at (843) 746-3900. For assistance in Spanish, call (843) 746-3909.
Shelters: Stall High School, Military Magnet Academy, Zucker Middle School, Coastal Pre-Release Center (pets)