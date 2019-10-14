The building fire at 315 Harbor Pointe Drive that occurred at 2:23 p.m. on Oct. 12 is listed by the Mount Pleasant Fire Department as “cause undetermined after investigation.”
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch notified the Mount Pleasant Fire Department of the fire at 2:23 p.m. and the first fire engine arrived on scene at 2:27 p.m. 30 personnel responded on 14 fire apparatuses to assist with extinguishing the fire. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department cleared the incident scene at 7:19 p.m.
American Red Cross reported they assisted 21 people on Saturday following the apartment fire and had seven team members on scene for hours to assist the residents.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.