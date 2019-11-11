Confusion clouded the room at Wednesday night's Charleston County District 2 Constituent School Board special meeting at Laing Middle School. Both board members and parents were visibly miffed at the uncertainty of CCSD's Board of Trustees agenda regarding partial magnet schools in the area.
Partial magnet schools have a defined attendance zone, but also offer some seats to students living outside that zone based on a lottery system.
Much of the perplexity was caused by the Board of Trustees changing its previous recommendations made in September. Instead of James B. Edwards Elementary (JBE), Laing Middle and Sullivan's Island Elementary School (SIES) partial magnet statuses being subject to elimination, JBE may be the only to lose its status. For now.
Originally, SIES was recommended to be stripped of its partial magnet program which is maritime-based. Now, the Board of Trustees is considering looking at SIES' attendance zone for the next year before possibly discontinuing the program in 2021.
Right now, SIES has a capacity of 500 students and 200 of those are in its partial magnet program. In the event its program is eliminated in the future that would mean 200 students would have to be rezoned out of the school and swapped with 200 students within the district.
The District 2 School Board pointed out the foreseeable uprooting it would cause for Mount Pleasant students who would be forcibly zoned to attend SIES and vice-versa. Many parents and elected officials were particularly outraged due to the Board of Trustees' obscure reasoning for recommending such a course of action.
CCSD's interim chief academic officer Dr. Lynda Davis simply responded "It's a (Board of Trustees) directive." Davis said she had no further knowledge to give a more elaborate explanation.
"This is not just about education. This is about our community and our quality of life," said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. "And going to the school in your neighborhood. And being a part of your neighborhood. And knowing the people who are there and having some continuity."
Haynie referenced a letter from the Charleston County Legislative Delegation on Nov. 1 that was signed by more than 20 state lawmakers urging the Board of Trustees to delay voting on their proposed changes.
Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember G.M. Whitley was unable to attend the meeting but a spokesperson shared her message on her behalf. Whitley expressed she's openly opposed to the elimination of partial magnets and believes the Board of Trustees' logic is a misinterpretation from Clemson University's Inclusion and Equity Report.
"The goal should not be to cut resources or lower standards for these or any schools, but to open up high-performing schools to students from all areas and backgrounds," Whitley said.
In concurrence, newly elected Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember and former JBE principal Jake Rambo questioned the rationale of the Board of Trustees' consideration to cut partial magnet schools. At the meeting, he urged the county to re-read their own tagline "students are the heart of our work" when making this decision instead of politics.
"Where's the heart in ending programs that allow students to pursue programs that fit their skills and interests?" Rambo inquired. "Where's the heart in forcing yet another rezoning onto this community? Where's the heart in taking kids out of the school that they could walk to and bike to with friends in their neighborhood."
Under the Board of Trustees newly revised recommendations, Laing Middle would transform from a partial magnet to a constituent magnet school. This means the school can only accept applications from students District 1 and District 2.
However, all current partial magnet students would be grandfathered in. Therefore permitting those living outside a school’s attendance zone to apply through CCSD's transfer process.
In closing, the District 2 School Board recommended the Board of Trustees better communicate with them prior to making future recommendations without their input or knowledge. The school board also suggested the Board of Trustees review the schools attendance margins prior to making a vote later this month.
"Other parts of town had meetings for months in the last school year. Not a single one was held at District 2," said Sarah Johnson, District 2 Constituent Board chair. "We were not part of the focus and our board was never approached. We happened to find out about it literally on the street this summer."
The Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, Nov. 11 at its Committee of the Whole Meeting to receive the new proposals from CCSD Superintendent Dr. Geritta Postlewait. A final decision will be made on Nov. 25, according to Davis.