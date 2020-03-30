Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Roper St. Francis Healthcare have partnered to create Operation Kid Care at Memminger Elementary School.
CCSD’s Expanded Learning (Kaleidoscope) Department will supervise 27 elementary school-aged children of direct patient caregivers or those providing support in a patient care setting. This two-week pilot program will enable Roper St. Francis Healthcare teammates to continue providing high-quality care to our community during this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Representatives from both CCSD and Roper St. Francis Healthcare will be available to discuss this initiative. The program has been designed to try and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure to students and counselors. Every precaution will be taken, including medical monitoring of children and staff, thorough cleaning of the spaces used for the program, and recommended guidelines for social distancing to ensure the health and safety of the children and staff.
When: Tuesday, March 31 at 11 a.m.
Where: Memminger Elementary, 20 Beaufain Street, Charleston, SC 29401
For more information, please contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.