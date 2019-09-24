Q: A new sign was posted on Pitt Street Bridge recently saying that motorized vehicles could not drive past a certain point. Has this regulation been in place, or is this a new ordinance to prevent golf carts on the bridge? Why can’t motor vehicles venture down Pitt Street Bridge? -C.B., Mount Pleasant
A: "In 2015, (Mount Pleasant) Town Council passed an amendment to Chapter 141 of the Town’s Code of Ordinances that states, “No motorized vehicles are to be driven on the piers, docks or sidewalks of any town-owned park, with the exception of vehicles owned or authorized by the town or other park staff, or as part of an event permit approved by the town administrator or his or her designee.
"So, yes. In regards to Pitt Street Bridge, motorized vehicles have been prohibited and a sign stating this has been posted.
"Even though the ordinance has been in effect for the past four years, the number of golf carts in our community has increased and so has the traffic on Pitt Street Bridge, which is a violation that is subject to a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for up to 30 days, or both. (Mount Pleasant Code of Ordinance 141.99)
"Not only are motorized vehicles on Pitt Street Bridge a safety concern, but it causes significant damage to the park itself. In 2018 and 2019, over $16,000 was spent on damages directly related to the use of golf carts on Pitt Street Bridge. This includes repairing a bench, replacing railing that was completely knocked off, laying down 10,000 square feet of sod and aerating the grounds. These repairs take man power, time, equipment and materials that could be reallocated to more impactful projects for the community if visitors simply adhered to the ordinance to keep motorized vehicles off park grounds.
"When there is consistent motorized vehicle traffic on grass, the traction from the vehicle tires tear up the existing grass and the weight of the vehicles compact the soil where roots cannot establish themselves and grow. In June 2019 the town re-sodded one-third of the area and our goal is to establish quality turf for this area.
"The Town of Mount Pleasant Public Services Department is committed to delivering superior performance for our residents and visitors. We will continue doing everything we can to keep Pitt Street Bridge a safe and beautiful park for residents to enjoy for generation to come." - Jen Jordan, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, Town of Mount Pleasant.